Himachal to promote health tourism: Sukhu

The CM inaugurated the two-day meeting of the National Task Force under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme here, in which TB experts across the country are participating.

He also launched the offline mode of the ‘Meri TB Ki Kahani Phase-II’ initiative, aimed at dispelling stigmas associated with TB and creating public awareness about the disease.

Sukhu said Himachal can capitalise on its natural environment on promoting medical tourism as pine forests are suited for TB patients. Modern technology like artificial intelligence-enabled portable X-ray machines have been made available in five districts and this service would also be expanded to the remaining districts soon, he added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday said considering the salubrious climate of Himachal, especially suited for tuberculosis patients, the state government was contemplating promoting health tourism in a big way.

The CM inaugurated the two-day meeting of the National Task Force under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme here, in which TB experts across the country are participating.

He also launched the offline mode of the ‘Meri TB Ki Kahani Phase-II’ initiative, aimed at dispelling stigmas associated with TB and creating public awareness about the disease.

Sukhu said Himachal can capitalise on its natural environment on promoting medical tourism as pine forests are suited for TB patients.

Modern technology like artificial intelligence-enabled portable X-ray machines have been made available in five districts and this service would also be expanded to the remaining districts soon, he added.

Himachal is the first state in the country to launch the second phase of this campaign besides being host to the meeting for the second time.

“The valuable recommendations that emerge from the workshop would be instrumental in combating this dreaded disease.

On our part, we are extending all possible support to eradicate TB, with around 15,000 patients being treated annually,” he remarked.

Sukhu said the state government had signed an agreement with AIIMS, Delhi, for acquiring latest medical equipment.

He said the health facilities at Tanda Medical College, Kangra, and IGMC, Shimla, were being strengthened and efforts were under way to create a conducive environment for the health staff for their efficient functioning.

“The process for filling up 2,700 posts in the health department is under way to further improve health care services,” he added.