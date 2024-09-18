Himachal weather: Forecast for intense rain in isolated places of 5 districts

As many as 50 roads are shut for traffic across Himachal Pradesh due to rainfall, landslides and collapse of bridges. Sixty-two power transformers have been rendered non-functional.

The highest 21 roads are blocked in Shimla district, followed by 13 in Mandi. The maximum 46 power transformers are non-functional in Mandi district.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall, along with lightning and thunderstorms, is likely to continue at a few places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur over the next few hours, the department said.

There’s also a possibility of some intense spells of rainfall at isolated places in these districts. In the remaining districts, there are chances of light rainfall over the next three to four hours.

