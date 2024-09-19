Jammu and Kashmir resident arrested with 468 g heroin in Shimla

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Shimla police have arrested a Jammu and Kashmir resident, Mudasir Ahmed Mochi, with about 468 g of heroin near Kharapathar. The accused, from Bhatpura village in Kupwada district, was caught after police received a tip about a delivery to a Rohru-based drug peddler.

Acting swiftly, DSP Theog Siddharth Sharma led a team to set up a check post at Kharapathar, where they intercepted Mochi. A search yielded the contraband, leading to his immediate detention.

A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been filed against Mochi. Authorities are investigating his connections to the Rohru-based kingpin.