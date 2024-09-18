Navratra fair at Chintpurni temple begins from Oct 3

The Asooz Navratra fair will be held at the Mata Chintpurni shrine from October 3-12, said Jatin Lal, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the Chintpurni Temple Trust after presiding over a district-level review meeting today.

The DC designated SDM Amb as the Mela Officer, DSP Amb as the Mela Police Officer, while Amb Senior Medical Officer will be the Medical Officer in-charge during the fair. He said that the temple area and its periphery would be divided into four sectors, each under the control of a magistrate and a police officer.

Jatin Lal said one supervisor will be on duty in each sector to ensure cleanliness and sanitation. He directed the Jal Shakti Department to ensure that water tankers meant to provide clean drinking water to devotees to be cleaned and sanitised before being filled.

The DC said a dedicated task force will be deployed to check begging and that any person found guilty of using or instigating children into the act of begging, would be punished. He said the services of Social Emergency Response Volunteers, who have been trained by the District Disaster Management Agency to help mitigate any disaster, would be available.

The DC said private persons or organizations wanting to set up ‘langars’ to feed devotees will have to get prior permission from Amb SDM. The use of disposable items made from plastic or thermocol have been prohibited. He said devotees seeking ‘Sugam Darshan’ by paying Rs 1,100 for a group of five persons or ‘darshan slips’ for physically challenged persons, can contact counters to be set up at Mai Das Sadan, Shambhu barrier and at the Chintpurni bus stand.

