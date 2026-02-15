Himachal’s higher reaches to witness fresh snowfall on February 17, 18

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are set to witness a fresh spell of snowfall on February 17 and 18, as a result of a fresh Western Disturbance, which is very likely to affect the northwest part of the country from February 16.

As per the state’s Meteorological Department, light rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated places of Kullu, Kangra, Kinnaur, Chamba and, Lahaul and Spiti districts on February 17 and 18, while the weather will remain dry across the state. However, the minimum and maximum temperatures during the next few days will remain normal and there will be no large changes.

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry in the state during the past 24 hours. The minimum temperatures were mostly normal in many parts of the state and 2°C to 3°C above normal in a few parts of the state, ranging between minus 8°C and 12°C. However, the maximum temperatures in most parts of the state were 3°C to 7°C above normal and ranged between 3°C and 27°C.

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C Dharamsala (6°C), Manali (2.9°C), Kangra (6.7°C), Mandi (6.8°C), Solan (4.4°C), Bilaspur (8°C), Kalpa (- 0.2°C), Sundernagar (6°C), Bhuntar (4.5°C), Kasauli (8.7°C), Nahan (9.9°C), Paonta Sahib (9°C) and Tabo (- 6.6°C).

At minus 7.6°C, Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state while Una was the hottest at 27.8°C.