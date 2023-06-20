Tabo Monastery – Ajanta of The Himalayas

Standing at an altitude of 10,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, the fortified Tabo Monastery is one of the oldest monasteries in the Tabo village of Spiti Valley. It is the oldest monastery in India and the Himalayas which has been working continuously since its inception.

This attractive monastery is famous as the ‘Ajanta of the Himalayas’. It is said that the walls of this monastery have attractive frescoes and ancient paintings like the Ajanta caves.

Being one of the most historically important sites in Buddhist culture, the Archaeological Survey of India has taken up the responsibility of its maintenance and conservation.

This monastery is spread over an area of 6300 square kilometers and is a priceless treasure for the Buddhist community.

Tabo Monastery preserves the glorious traditions and heritage of Buddhism with intricate paintings, murals and elegant stucco.

This rich heritage site in the cold desert of Tabo Valley and covered by high mud-brick walls is highly revered by Buddhist monks and is second only to Tholing Gompa in Tibet. If you want information about visiting Tabo Monastery, then read this article completely.

Read also:-Interesting Facts about Dhankhar Monastery

History

The monastery was built by the Buddhist king (also known as Royal Lama) Yeshe O’d in 996 A.D. It was renovated 46 years later by the royal priest Jangchub O’d, the grandnephew of Yeshe O’d.

They were kings of the Purang-Guge kingdom whose ancestry is traced to the ancient Tibetan monarchy, and extended their kingdom from Ladakh to Mustang by building a large network of trade routes, and built temples along the route. Tabo was built as a ‘daughter’ monastery of the Tholing Monastery in Ngari, western Tibet.

Tabo Monastery Architecture

The walls of Tabo Monastery are 3 feet wide and the monastery complex consists of 9 temples, 23 stupas, a monk’s hall and an extension containing a nun’s hall.

The temples have a priceless collection of manuscripts, thongkas (Buddhist scroll paintings), stucco, and frescoes. The walls of the monastery are decorated with frescoes that depict ancient stories from the Mahayana Buddhist pantheon.

Read also:-Tayul Monastery – Biggest statue of Padma Sambhava

According to the Tibetan calendar, Tabo Monastery was founded by a great teacher, Lotswa Rinchen Tsang Po – the king of the western Himalayan kingdom, followed by his grandfather Zangchub.

Tabo Monastery is a favorite destination for Indian scholars who wanted to learn the Tibetan language. The period between the 17th and 19th centuries saw political and religious unrest.

The monastery was rebuilt in 1975 following an earthquake in the area. A new Du-kang or assembly hall was added to this structure in 1983 in response to the growing interests of many Buddhist followers.

Inside the Tabo Monastery

The monastery complex has 9 temples, 23 chortens. The nine temples is the following

The Temple of the Enlightened Gods (gTug-Lha-khang)

This is also known as the assembly hall (du-khang) and is quite the core of the complex. The central figure of this hall is the four-fold figure of Vairocana.

In Vajrayana Buddhism, he is regarded as one of the five spiritual sons of Adibuddha- who was the self-created primordial Buddha.

The Golden Temple (gSer -Khang)

Once believed to have been layered with gold, this shrine was exhaustively renovated in the 16th century by Senge Namgyal, ruler of Ladakh. The walls and ceiling are covered with murals.

The Mystic Mandala Temple or Initiation Temple (dKyil-hKhor-khang)

The wall facing the door is embellished by a massive painting of Vairocana. which is surrounded by the eight Bodhisattvas. Mystic mandalas cover the other areas.

The Bodhisattva Maitreya Temple (Byams-Pa Chen-po Lha-khang)

A 6m tall image of the Bodhisattva is the prime attraction. The temple is separated into a hall and a sanctum. The wall painting increases the beauty of this temple.

The Temple of Dromton (Brom-ston Lha khang)

This temple is laying on the northern tip of the complex. The temple is built by an ardent disciple of Atisha. To reach the temple we need to pass through a verandah. On the door, we can see excellent carving. The interiors are graceful with beautiful wall paintings.

The Chamber of Picture Treasures (Z’al-ma)

This former room is attached to the Enlightened Temple. The disciples and protective deities in the pure Tibetan style.

The Large Temple of Dromton (Brom-ston Lha khang)

This temple occupying a floor area of 70 sq km. This temple is the second largest temple of the monastery. The additional area of 42 sq km is covered by the verandah and the niche. On the front wall, a figure of Sakymuni with Sariputra and Maha Maugdalayana on his side can be seen.

The Mahakala Vajra Bhairava Temple (Gon-khang)

The fierce protective deities of the Gelukpa sect are numerous in the room. This is the reason why this temple is also known as the ‘temple of horror’.

The White Temple (dKar-abyum Lha-Khang)

The walls of this temple too are decorated. There is a low dado for the monks or nuns to lean against.

Tabo Monastery Opening hours

Tabo Monastery is open daily from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm, including weekends and public holidays. The morning prayers here start at 6:00 am which you must experience once.

Classes for monks are held from 8:00 am to 9:00 am, which you can attend with prior permission.

Best Time to Visit Tabo Monastery

If you want to visit Tabo Monastery then the best time to visit is between May and October. The temperature here in this season ranges from 2 to 28 degrees.

How to Reach Tabo Monastery

How to Reach by Bus

Direct buses of Himachal State Transport are available from Chandigarh, Shimla, Kullu, Manali, and some places in North India.

How to Reach by Flight

There is no direct flight available to Spiti Valley. The nearest airport is at Bhuntar, which is located near Kullu and is 245 km from the valley. However, Bhuntar Airport is small with limited flights.

Alternatively, Chandigarh Airport is the nearest international airport at a distance of 522 km. As another alternative, the airport is located in Shimla.

How to Reach by Train

The nearest broad gauge railway station to Spiti is located at Chandigarh, which has good connectivity to all major cities of the country.

There is also a railway station at Jogindernagar which is the nearest to Spiti, but the connectivity of this railway station is very poor. Another nearest railway station is located at Kalka.

Tabo Monastery Google Map

Related Posts