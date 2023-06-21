First trial run of Panoramic Vistadome train was successful

Shimla: The first successful trial run of the Panoramic Vistadome train took place on the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway track on Tuesday. Teams of RDSO Lucknow and RCF Kapurthala jointly conducted the trial.

The RDSO special train from Kalka left at 8:05 am and reached Shoghi at 1:00 am. On reaching Shoghi, after a technical examination of the sensors installed in the train, it was dispatched towards Shimla at 1:46 pm at a speed of 22 kmph.

The special train reached Shimla Railway Station at 2:27. Trials will be held between Shimla and Shoghi for 10 days from Wednesday. The train will also be run at a maximum speed of 28 kilometers per hour.

The trial will be done by increasing the speed by 2 km per hour daily. RDSO Deputy Director Testing Susaran Tiru said that on the first day, various parameters were tested during the trial run between Shoghi and Shimla.

Deputy CME Design, RCF Kapurthala, Abhay Dogra said that the riding experience of the coach was excellent during the trial.

Regular production of RDS and Panoramic Vistadome coaches will commence after the completion of the trials.

Soundproof panoramic vistadome ac coach

The Panoramic Vistadome AC coaches are soundproof. Outside noise is not heard inside the coach. Air brake has been given in the coach for the first time. The coaches equipped with LED lights are made of stainless steel.

The panoramic windows have floor-to-ceiling glass that gives a clear view of the outside world. The seats are comfortable. CCTV cameras are installed for security.

The toilets are equipped with modern vacuum flush. Two AC premium, one non AC, and one power AC coach have been prepared in the Panoramic Vistadome train.

The Premium AC coach is 12 seater. AC Chair Car is 24 seater, Non AC is 30 seater. The power AC coach will give power to other coach and only the guard will sit in it.