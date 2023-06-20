Ban on batchwise appointment of JBT teachers, trainees postpone hunger strike

Shimla: Batchwise appointment of JBT teachers in government schools of Himachal Pradesh has been banned.

During the meeting with JBT-DLED trainees on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that he will not make appointments till the order of the Supreme Court in this matter.

The Chief Minister has also given instructions to thoroughly investigate the selection of ineligible candidates in the Shimla and Kullu districts.

Trainees from different areas of the state remained standing outside the secretariat throughout the night demanding that B.Ed students should not be included in JBT recruitment. After meeting the Chief Minister, the trainees called off the hunger strike.

Trainees have also raised the demand to start direct recruitment of JBT in the state soon. On Sunday, JBT-DLED trainees demonstrated outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Shimla.

After that, in the evening, the trainees sat on a dharna at the Chhota Shimla bus stop near the state secretariat.

The trainees also spent the night here waiting to meet the Chief Minister. On Monday morning, the trainees announced to sit on hunger strike.

The trainees met the Chief Minister on Monday afternoon. President of Trainees Union Mohit Thakur told the Chief Minister that their future is going dark due to the inclusion of BEd people in JBT recruitment.

Ed are eligible for the post of TGT and PGT. Those doing JBT cannot apply for these posts.

In such a situation, BEd people should not be included in JBT recruitment. Mohit Thakur also opposed the selection of ineligible candidates in the batchwise recruitment of JBT held in Kullu and Shimla districts.