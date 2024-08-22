Doctors continue strike at Tanda medical college

Medical services in Tanda medical college remained disrupted as the Residents Doctors Association (RDA) continued its strike today. Senior Residents, interns and resident doctors continued their strike and also held a dharna in the Tanda medical college complex.

After meeting CM Sukhvinder Sukhu yesterday, the Tanda Medical College Teachers Association had called off their strike. The teachers of Tanda medical college returned to their duties today but the RDA decided to continue their strike.

The members of RDA said that they were continuing their strike as per the directions of Federation of Resident Doctors Association, their national level body. “We had proceeded on strike as per the direction of Federation of Resident Doctors Association and the IMA. Both the bodies have not issued any direction regarding withdrawal of the strike. We will continue our strike till national level bodies give any direction,” the striking RDA members at Tanda said.

The RDA members said that their main demand for protection to doctors on duty in government hospitals has not been met. “We had also demanded from the state government that the under the 2007 Act, assault on doctors on duty should be made a non-bailable offence.