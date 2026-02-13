Tourists make a beeline for Shimla to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Thousands of tourists from across the country are arriving in Shimla to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Tourists from Chandigarh, New Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have reached in large numbers to celebrate this special day.

To make Valentine’s week special, several high-end cafes and restaurants have also made special arrangements of high tea, special cakes and chocolates so that the love birds can celebrate the day.

Besides, local artists have also organised a Valentine’s Special Art Exhibition at the historic Gaiety Theatre, which has emerged as a major attraction especially among the youth. The exhibition features paintings, traditional art works, miniatures, handicrafts and handloom products, crafted by talented local artists and artisans.

Puneet, a local artist, said, “This exhibition not only promotes the local talent but also encourages people to choose handmade, culturally-rooted gifts made with love. “The exhibition has been specially curated for the Valentine season to provide the visitors with high-quality, meaningful gifting options, all lovingly handcrafted by local artisans,” he added.

He said, “In this exhibition, products from small heartfelt gifts to exclusive artistic masterpieces priced between Rs 50 and Rs 30,000 are being sold.”