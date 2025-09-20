Vehicles washed away, houses damaged in Kinnaur cloudburst

Two vehicles, farmland and orchards were washed away in flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst at Thach village in Nichar subdivision of Kinnaur district on Thursday night. People fled their homes in the dark and moved to safer locations.

“Water entered some houses, damaging them partially. A road also sustained heavy damage,” said Hari Bhagat, pradhan of Tranda gram panchayat. However, there was no loss of life in the incident.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi directed the Revenue, Jal Shakti, Horticulture and Public Works departments to immediately send teams to the village and prepare a detailed report of the loss suffered due to the cloudburst.

Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Amit Kumar Sharma inspected the restoration work at the village. He consoled the families affected by the cloudburst and assured them of all possible assistance.

As per the weather department, rainfall is likely to reduce significantly from today onwards. Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places on next two days and thereafter a dry weather is likely to prevail in the state for the next two or three days.

The maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2°C to 4°C over the next four or five days while there will be no change in the minimum temperatures.

The monsoon generally withdraws from the state in the last week of September. As per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 425 roads, including three national highway, are still closed for traffic in the state. Besides, 107 power distribution transformers and 185 water supply schemes are yet to be restored.