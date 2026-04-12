2 youths killed as Bolero pickup plunges into gorge near Palampur

Two young men were killed in a tragic road accident after a Bolero pickup plunged into a deep gorge near Bundla, about two kilometres from Palampur in Kangra district, late Saturday night.

According to police, the accident occurred near Chhid Chowk around 11 pm amid heavy rainfall and strong winds, which severely reduced visibility. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve.

Three youths from Bundla village were travelling in the vehicle along the Saurabh Van Vihar road. Due to the adverse weather conditions, the jeep veered off the road and fell nearly 500 feet into the Neugal Khad.

Two occupants died on the spot. They have been identified as 23-year-old Abhay and 27-year-old Nishant, both residents of Bundla village. The third youth, who was driving, has been identified as Varun and sustained critical injuries. He was initially taken to Civil Hospital Palampur and later referred to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, where his condition remains critical.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Bundla and surrounding areas, as both the deceased belonged to the same village. After conducting the postmortem, police handed over the bodies to the bereaved families.

Ashish Butail, MLA from Palampur, and BJP state spokesperson Trilok Kapoor visited Civil Hospital Palampur to inquire about the injured and expressed their condolences to the grieving families. They later also met the bereaved families at their residences.