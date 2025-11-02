29 Nepalese nationals injured as tempo traveller overturns on Shimla highway

Around 29 passengers were injured when a tempo traveller overturned on National Highway 05 near Kumarsain in Shimla district, officials said on Sunday.

The passengers, all Nepalese nationals, were en route to the Nepal border after boarding the vehicle in Reckong Peo, Kinnaur.

The incident occurred near Dogra Mandi in Kumarsain around 1:00 am on Sunday when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

A police team, alerted immediately, rushed to the scene with the help of locals to rescue the injured.

The passengers were transported to a nearby hospital, and 16 of the injured were later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla for advanced treatment.

Officials said a case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.