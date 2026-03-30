20% increase in LPG allocation to support hotels, restaurants in Himachal

The supply of commercial LPG cylinders to priority sectors, including hotels and restaurants, is set to increase in Himachal. As per the notification of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, an additional allocation of 20 per cent cylinders would be made to restaurants, dhabas, hotels, food processing/dairy subsidised canteens, etc.

As per the notification, the daily sale of commercial cylinders in the state by three oil marketing companies is around 6,000 cylinders. With an additional allocation of 20 per cent cylinders, around 2,400 cylinders would be made available on daily basis.

The hotels, restaurants and dhabas would be allocated 1,000 cylinders every day. They were getting 500 cylinders as per the department’s notification on March 16. The allocation to educational institutions and hospitals and pharmaceutical industries has also increased.

Mohinder Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association, said the enhanced allocation would be big relief for the hoteliers. It would provide a huge relief to the small roadside dhaba owners as well who do not have means to shift to alternate fuel to keep their dhabas operational.

“Many hoteliers and restaurant owners have shifted partially to alternate fuel to cope with the shortage of cylinders. As and when more cylinders are made available to us, it would be a big relief,” he said.