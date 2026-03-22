4 CID officials from Himachal STF dismissed over involvement in LSD trafficking case

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday dismissed four CID personnel from the Special Task Force (STF) Kullu after they were found involved in an LSD trafficking case registered in Shimla.

The personnel were dismissed from service under the provisions of the Constitution of India and the Himachal Pradesh Police Act.

The action follows the arrest of a Punjab resident and a woman from Sirmour on March 3, by Shimla police, who seized 562 strips of LSD worth Rs 1.1 crore in the international market.

During the investigation, police identified the main supplier, who was arrested in Haryana’s Gurugram on March 13.

Further inquiries revealed the involvement of the four STF personnel — Constable Nitesh, Constable Ashok, Head Constable Rajesh Kumar, and Head Constable Sameer Kumar. The personnel had allegedly intercepted the LSD suppliers in Kullu, but were found to have colluded with them to facilitate the drug smuggling.

A Himachal Pradesh Police spokesperson said there will be zero tolerance for any involvement of police personnel in drug trafficking or peddling. Strict action will be ensured against officers or personnel who show negligence or leniency towards such offenders.

So far, 21 police personnel have been dismissed for involvement in the drug trade.