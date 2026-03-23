Snowfall, rain to continue in higher reaches

Snowfall and rain are set to continue across Himachal Pradesh. The state’s Meteorological Department has issued yellow weather warnings for Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Chamba districts. These districts will experience thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds on March 23.

The department has also forecast snow and rain for higher reaches on March 24 and 25 and for the entire state on March 26. Snowfall and rain will continue to occur in many parts of the state till March 28. During this period, minimum temperatures across the state are expected to rise by 2°C to 3°C while maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 5°C.

Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours with very few areas witnessing light rain. Minimum temperatures across the state were down by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures dropped by 2°C to 6°C.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 7.4°C, Dharamsala 9.5°C, Manali 2.9°C, Kangra 8.9°C, Mandi 10.3°C, Solan 6.5°C, Bilaspur 11°C, Kalpa 1.2°C, Sundernagar 8°C, Bhuntar 7.1°C, Kufri 5.1°C, Kasauli 9°C, Paonta Sahib 14°C and Tabo minus 0.5°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 30.2°C, which was recorded in Una. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was minus 3.1°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.