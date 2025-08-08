500 educational institutions damaged in rains

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said that over 500 educational institutions have sustained damaged due to heavy rains this monsoon.

“The estimated losses are worth around Rs 30 crore. The officials have been directed to utilise the funds received under Post Disaster Needs Assessment in a judicious manner to repair the buildings, giving priority to the schools that have sustained over 75 percent damage,” said the minister after heading a review meeting of the department here yesterday.

He further stressed that physical monitoring of reconstruction works should be carried out regularly to ensure timely and quality completion of repair and restoration efforts.

Horticulture vocational subject

At a review meeting of the Education Department, it was decided to include horticulture as a vocational subject in schools. The minister instructed Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education to prepare a suitable curriculum for the subject and submit the proposal within two weeks.

The minister reviewed the implementation of several important initiatives, including the Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools and Atal AdarshVidyalayas. He directed the officials to expedite the recruitment process to ensure timely filling of vacancies in schools and colleges.

“All genuine demands of SMC teachers would be sympathetically considered and taken to the Cabinet for appropriate action,” he said, adding that the department had completed all formalities related to pending promotions.

In his meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan a few days back in New Delhi, Thakur had apprised the minister of the damage caused to educational institutions in the state and urged the Centre to release pending Rs 180 crore under the RUSA scheme.