Academic tie-ups vital to build Viksit Bharat: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between higher education institutions of the central and state governments to create a globally competitive academic ecosystem in India.

Addressing the ninth convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala, the Vice-President said that partnerships through joint research, shared faculty expertise, digital resources and academic exchanges could help build a vibrant community of learning that benefits students and scholars alike.

He said such collaborations are essential for strengthening India’s higher education system and achieving the vision of a developed nation.

Referring to the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, he noted that transforming India into a developed country by the centenary of independence would require economic growth, social inclusion, technological advancement, environmental sustainability and ethical leadership.

The Vice-President highlighted India’s rich academic heritage and said ancient centres of learning like Nalanda University and Takshashila flourished because of the scholarship and continuous intellectual evolution of their teachers.

He said the gurus and ‘acharyas’ of these institutions were lifelong learners who refined their knowledge through debate, dialogue and research, creating an environment where ideas thrived and civilisations advanced.

Drawing a parallel with modern institutions, he said universities today must prioritise faculty development, encourage innovation in teaching and promote interdisciplinary research and global collaboration.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan appreciated the efforts of the university in implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and introducing courses related to Indian knowledge traditions.

He also praised the institution for promoting ‘swadeshi chintan’ and translating literary works into regional languages such as Dogri and Punjabi.

He said initiatives like Startup India and Make in India have created new opportunities for young innovators and entrepreneurs.

Appreciating the university’s ‘Community Lab’ initiative, he said such programmes help students engage with nearby communities and understand the realities of rural India.

Calling upon the youth to contribute to nation-building, he urged them to use their knowledge for the welfare of society and always keep the nation first.

At the convocation, more than 700 meritorious students were awarded degrees and medals. The Vice-President noted that out of 32 gold medallists, 23 were women, reflecting the growing empowerment and contribution of women to national development.

Among those present on the occasion were Governor of Himachal Pradesh Kavinder Gupta, Chancellor of CUHP Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Members of Parliament Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Bhardwaj and Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal.