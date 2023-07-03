Travel in AC buses of HRTC is 15 percent cheaper

Shimla: The fare of AC buses of Shimla Himachal Road Transport Corporation has been reduced. The corporation has reduced the fare of its AC buses by about 15 percent.

In such a situation, passengers will now be able to travel in AC buses by paying only five percent more than the fare of ordinary corporation buses. Passengers have also heaved a sigh of relief due to the reduction in the fare of AC buses of the corporation.

The corporation is also engaged in updating the machines of the conductors, so that tickets can be deducted from the passengers according to the new fares. Passengers of the state will be able to take advantage of low fares in more than four dozen AC buses of the corporation.

At present, about 50 AC buses are plying in various depots of the state. Passengers will now have to pay Rs 383 for an AC bus from Hamirpur to Chandigarh, while earlier the fare from Hamirpur to Chandigarh was Rs 450.

Not only this, the fare of ordinary bus from Hamirpur to Chandigarh is Rs 365. In such a situation, there has been a reduction of Rs 67 in the fare of the passengers.

Similarly, the fare of AC bus from Hamirpur to Amritsar will now be Rs 382, while earlier the fare of AC bus from Hamirpur to Amritsar was Rs 450. While the fare of ordinary bus is Rs 365.

Here too, the passengers’ fare will be reduced by Rs.67. The fare of AC buses plying in the depots of the state has been reduced since Sunday.

HRTC’s sub-divisional manager in Hamirpur, Vivek Lakhanpal said that the corporation has reduced the fare of all its AC buses by 15 percent from Sunday.

Passengers in AC buses will be charged five percent GST more than the fare of ordinary buses. This step has been taken by the corporation management to increase the number of passengers in AC buses, so that the loss of the corporation can be reduced to some extent. (hdm)