Bus carrying devotees from Jalandhar overturns in Una; 1 killed, 25 injured

One person was killed on the spot while 25 others sustained injuries, after the bus they were travelling in overturned on a road in Bangana area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday when the bus, carrying devotees from Jalandhar in Punjab, was on its way to Shah Talai in Bilaspur district after a visit to Peer Nigah in Amb.

A devotee, hailing from Punjab’s Phagwara, died on the spot. The name of the deceased is yet to be disclosed.

A total of 25 devotees sustained various injuries in the accident, with one left with a broken leg, police said.

The local administration and a police team arrived at the scene and immediately initiated relief and rescue operations. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajay Thakur said the injured had been admitted to a hospital at Thanakalan and the regional hospital in Una.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, he added.