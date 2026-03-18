Fish production in Pong Lake falls sharply following silt accumulation

A sharp decline in fish production at the Pong Lake has triggered concern among fishermen, as around 3,000 of them are facing an uncertain future as their daily catch continues to dwindle.

Fishermen associated with 15 Fisheries Cooperative Societies across the reservoir have reported significantly lower yields during the current financial year (April 2025 to March 2026) compared to last year.

In many instances, fishermen are returning empty-handed for weeks, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

According to cooperative representatives, one of the primary reasons for the decline is the prolonged opening of floodgates at the Pong Dam for nearly three months following heavy monsoon rains.

This led to a substantial outflow of fish into downstream areas of Punjab via the Beas. Interestingly, the Sathana Fisheries Cooperative Society downstream the Pong Dam has reportedly recorded an increase of nearly 10 tonnes in fish production, reinforcing these claims.

Another major factor is the excessive accumulation of silt in the reservoir. Visible across stretches from Dehra to Dadasiba and Bongta to Nandpur, silt has adversely impacted natural breeding and feeding grounds while also restricting fish movement.

Members of the Fisheries Cooperatives Socieities in Dehra, Haripur and Nandpur confirm that silt has significantly reduced fish availability.

Besides, higher water levels this year have expanded the reservoir’s spread area, making fishing operations more challenging and less productive.

The data reveals an alarming drop in production — Nagrota Surian has recorded a decline of 12 tonnes, Guglara eight tonnes and Jawali around three tonnes with similar trends observed at other centres.

The economic impact is already visible. Many fishermen, who depend solely on fishing for their livelihood, are struggling to meet household expenses.

Several fishermen have taken bank loans to sustain their operations and now face mounting financial stress amid falling incomes. As the crisis deepens, fishermen urge the Fisheries Department and the Himachal Government to take immediate corrective measures.

Without timely intervention, this decline can severely impact both livelihoods and the ecological balance of the region.