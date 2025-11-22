Centre sanctions Rs 137 crore aid to rebuild Mandi-Janjehli road in Seraj

In a major relief for disaster-affected areas of Seraj region in Mandi district, the Centre has approved Rs 137.4 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the reconstruction and upgradation of the Mandi-Gagal-Chailchowk-Janjehli road, which suffered extensive damage during this year’s devastating monsoon.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the disaster that struck Mandi district had left the region traumatised, with broken roads, collapsed infrastructure and widespread public distress.

Recalling his visit to Thunag during the calamity, he said the destruction he witnessed strengthened his resolve to work for rebuilding the damaged infrastructure.

Singh said he held discussions with Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, sharing concern about the affected region. Together they raised the issue strongly before the Centre.

He expressed happiness that the Centre approved Rs 137.4 crore for rebuilding the 83-km-long crucial road link, calling it not merely a construction project but a step towards restoring hope and confidence among the people of the region.

“This financial approval will bring relief, better connectivity and renewed development opportunities for the affected communities,” he said.

“Apart from this, Rs 38.5 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre for constructing a 110m span double-lane motorable bridge over the Beas river from Piradi to Talogi in Kullu district, a key project that will enhance regional connectivity,” the minister said.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also welcomed the sanctioning of funds, stating that the CRIF approval would significantly strengthen road connectivity in disaster-hit areas.

He further informed that the Centre has also approved Rs 48.69 crore for the upgradation of the Jejon Mod-Tahliwal link road in Una district, which will greatly improve access to the upcoming Bulk Drug Park.