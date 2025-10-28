Chinese paraglider wins gold in Shimla Flying Festival

Yang Chen, a renowned paragliding pilot from China, won the gold medal in the overall category of the third edition of the Shimla Flying Festival-2025 that concluded at Junga today with enthusiasm and excitement.

Also, Aman Thapa secured the silver medal while Mohammad Nafi Bin Sulaiman took the bronze medal.

Team Sky Legend bagged the gold medal in the overall team category while Team Chhalo Chamba won the silver medal and Team Hextar Kimia secured the bronze medal.

Eman Runtel won the gold medal in the local category while Mohit Kumar and Shreyashi Tamang won the silver and bronze medals.

Harish Janartha, MLA Shimla (Urban), who was the chief guest on the closing ceremony, felicitated the winning pilots and teams.

He appreciated the organisers for successfully hosting an international-level competition in Junga and commended the efforts taken to ensure that the event concluded safely and successfully.

He said that such initiatives played a vital role in boosting tourism and allied activities in Himachal Pradesh.

Arun Rawat, organiser of the Shimla Flying Festival, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, sponsors, officials, pilots and local supporters for their contributions to making the festival a grand success.

He said that the event had once again showcased Shimla’s potential as a world-class destination for adventure and eco-tourism.