Doctor from Hamirpur reappointed to Pennsylvania Governor’s commission

The Governor of Pennsylvania, United States, Josh Shapiro, has reappointed Dr Vasu Singh to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, her fourth consecutive term on the panel.

Dr Vasu was born at Maharal village in Hamirpur district. Later, her family shifted to Dharamsala in Kangra district.

She has been recognised for her longstanding commitment to public service and advocacy for AAPI communities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

She is a family medicine physician based at Bethlehem in Pennsylvania. She is affiliated to St. Luke’s University Health Network.

She completed her medical degree from a medical college in Bijapur, Karnataka, and pursued her postgraduation in family medicine at the St. Luke’s Hospital, Pennsylvania. Before moving to the United States in 1996, she had served as a junior resident at the Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

In Himachal Pradesh, Dr Vasu has maintained close ties with her native state, contributing to healthcare and educational initiatives in several villages of Kangra district.

She has also been mentoring students in Kangra district and other parts of the hill state, helping them to pursue medical education and training in the United States.

She was the vice-president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin from 2015 to 2017. Dr Vasu has been active in several professional and community organisations in the United States.

The Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission serves as a liaison between the state government and the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

It advises the Governor on various issues, including health equity, education, language access, public safety, and economic development.

Dr Vasu had previously served two consecutive terms under former Governor Tom Wolf and a third term under Governor Shapiro.

Her reappointment reflects the Governor’s confidence in her leadership and understanding of the diverse social and cultural needs of Asian communities in Pennsylvania.