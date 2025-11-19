CM begins 2-day Kullu tour for disaster review, land tech workshop

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will begin a two-day tour of Kullu district on November 20 and 21, combining a key national workshop with a comprehensive review of disaster-affected regions across Manali, Lug Valley and Banjar.

As per the official itinerary, the Chief Minister will take off from Annandale helipad in Shimla at 9 am and arrive at the SASE Helipad in Manali by 9.30 am.

He will then travel to Span Resort, Patlikuhl, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘National Workshop on Adoption of Modern Technologies in Land Administration in India’ at 9.55 am.

The two-day workshop, hosted by the Directorate of Land Records under the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department, will bring together senior officials from 15 states.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who recently reviewed the arrangements, said the conference will dwell on land reforms, digital land records, transparent governance and emerging technologies.

He noted Himachal Pradesh’s significant strides in digitisation and expressed confidence that the event will push the state’s land governance initiatives further.

After the inauguration, the CM will leave Span Resort at noon for Bagan village in Lug Valley to meet families affected by recent natural disasters and take stock of the situation. At 1.15 pm, he will depart Bagan for Bhuntar Airport, arriving around 1.35 pm for a brief stop and lunch.

At 2.15 pm, he will take a helicopter to Dhameuli Helipad in Banjar and reach Gada Durga Temple Ground in Gushaini by road to interact with residents hit by disasters in Banjar Valley, including victims of the recent fire in Jhaniyar village.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will inspect the damaged Gushaini School, review the condition of the Bathad road and assess affected areas in Bandal and Sarchi villages. After a halt at Sai Ropa, he will return to Manali by helicopter, reaching the Manali Circuit House around 5.05 pm for an overnight stay.

The visit underscores the government’s dual focus on accelerating recovery in disaster-hit regions and strengthening land governance through modern technological interventions.