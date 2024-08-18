Hamirpur gets Rs 184 crore projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 184 crore at various places in the district.

These included a multipurpose sports complex with an eight-lane swimming pool and a shooting range at Nadaun to be constructed at an outlay of Rs 65 crore. The sports complex would also have wrestling, boxing, kabaddi, yoga, table tennis and badminton courts.

The Chief Minister emphasised on the importance of sports for encouraging the youth to refrain them from drugs. “The sports complex will be an example of our commitment to nurture talent and ensuring the physical and mental well-being of our youth,” he added.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of two farmer training centres at Dhanpur (Bara) and at the Agriculture Complex in the town to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore.

He said that these centres would empower farmers through knowledge dissemination, skill development and the adoption of modern agricultural practices.

He said that the farmers would be trained in irrigation techniques, crop diversification and advanced vegetable production methods. Sukhu also laid the foundation stone of the projects of widening and strengthening of five roads — Bhattha-Salauni-Deothsidh (Rs 35 crore), Rangas-Kangu-Dhaneta (Rs 49 crore), Ganliyan-Badaitar (Rs 5.67 crore) and Paniyala-Kashmir and Dhaneta-Barsar roads (Rs 16 crore).

Sukhu inaugurated a Centre of Excellence at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Bara, established at a cost of Rs 1.31 crore.

He said that the state government was committed to strengthening the rural economy and had decided to purchase naturally-grown wheat at the rate of Rs 40 per kg and maize at Rs 30 per kg. He added that the minimum support price (MSP) of cow milk had been raised from Rs 32 per litre to Rs 45 per litre and of buffalo milk from Rs 47 per litre to Rs 55 per litre.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a PG block at the College of Horticulture and Forestry at Neri constructed at a cost of Rs 3.46 crore and laid the foundation stone of a girls hostel. Ayush and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma, MLAs Suresh Kumar and Ranjeet Rana (Sujanpur), Chairman of Kangra Cooperative Bank Kuldeep Pathania and the Chairman of Kangra Cooperative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ram Chander Pathania were present on the occasion.

