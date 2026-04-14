CM Sukhu Sets Deadlines for 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham Hydel Project Completion

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed officials to expedite the construction of the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham hydel project to ensure completion of the first phase by January 2027 and the entire project by the end of that year.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the project on the Satluj River during his two-day visit to Kinnaur district. Upon arrival, he inspected the powerhouse, surge shaft, and barrage areas, where he interacted with engineers and workers at the site.

Once complete, the project is expected to generate around 1,579 million units of electricity annually, substantially strengthening the state’s energy portfolio and grid stability. It is also projected to contribute nearly ₹900 crore annually to the economy of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu stated that the state government is committed to strengthening clean energy infrastructure and emphasized the importance of sustainable development.

He noted that the project would significantly enhance the state’s power generation capacity, boost energy self-reliance, and contribute to environmentally sustainable growth. Despite various challenges, the state government has ensured proactive intervention through strengthened monitoring mechanisms and improved project planning.

The CM confirmed that 75 per cent of the project work has been completed. Key civil components, including the barrage, head race tunnel, and powerhouse structures, are at advanced stages, while electro-mechanical works are progressing in a phased manner aligned with the overall construction schedule.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Secretary to Chief Minister Ashish Singhmar, Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Abid Hussain Sadiq, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.