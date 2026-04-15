Tourism rebounds in Lahaul-Spiti as weather clears

The scenic destination of Koksar emerged as a major attraction, drawing a large number of tourists eager to experience fresh snowfall and clear skies.

The snow-laden landscape transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, with visitors indulging in snowball fights, sledding and photography. Families, groups of friends and adventure seekers were seen making the most of the favourable conditions after days of disruption caused by inclement weather.

The scenic destination of Koksar emerged as a major attraction, drawing a large number of tourists eager to experience fresh snowfall and clear skies.

The snow-laden landscape transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, with visitors indulging in snowball fights, sledding and photography.

Families, groups of friends and adventure seekers were seen making the most of the favourable conditions after days of disruption caused by inclement weather.

Authorities have reported significant improvement in road connectivity, allowing smoother vehicular movement into the valley.

The steady inflow of tourists has boosted confidence among local stakeholders. Hotel owners and tour operators expressed optimism, stating that the sudden surge in footfall signals the beginning of a promising tourism spell in the region.

Meanwhile, Manali in Kullu district is preparing for a substantial rise in tourist arrivals. Hotels and guest houses are witnessing a sharp increase in bookings and traffic on key routes leading to the hill station is expected to intensify in the coming days.

Officials have advised tourists to exercise caution while travelling in mountainous areas, particularly in regions susceptible to sudden weather changes.

Travellers have been urged to check weather forecasts and road conditions before planning their journeys.

The renewed tourist activity in Lahaul-Spiti, coupled with the anticipated rush in Manali, underscores the enduring appeal of Himachal Pradesh as a premier destination for snow and nature enthusiasts.