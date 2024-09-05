CM Sukhvinder Sukhu vows to crack down on illicit liquor trade

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the government will take stringent action against those involved in the illicit liquor trade. He made this statement during the passing of the Himachal Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the assembly today. The Bill was passed through a voice vote.

CM Sukhu revealed that a 1,200-commando force will be raised, with personnel assigned to the excise and police departments to combat illicit activities. He emphasised the need for strict action against those engaging in illicit distillation and announced plans to enhance penalties.

Sukhu criticised the previous BJP government for not taking adequate action after eight persons died from consuming illicit liquor. He assured that his government will take decisive action against those involved in the illegal activity.

The Bill aims to curb the manufacture, trafficking and consumption of illicit liquor, which has resulted in loss of human lives. It seeks to update the law related to liquor production, manufacture, and sale, and grants powers to the government to regulate the import, export, and transfer of liquor.

The other objectives of the amendment include — consolidating and updating the law related to intoxicating liquors; enhancing effectiveness in investigation and trial of offenses under the Act; granting powers to the government to prohibit or permit the import, export, and transfer of liquor; setting limits on the sale of retail and wholesale liquor.

The government is determined to curb the menace of illicit liquor manufacturing, seizure, confiscation, and disposal, and ensure a safer environment for citizens.