Himachal Pradesh University approves fee increase

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, on Saturday approved a marginal increase in university fees during a meeting of its Executive Council (EC) chaired by Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh.

The decision followed detailed deliberations, during which it was noted that the fee structure had not been revised since 2014, despite a 2013 committee recommending an annual increase of 10 per cent.

The council also reviewed fee structures of other universities and observed that neighbouring institutions charge significantly higher fees. In view of this, it deemed a modest revision necessary.

However, keeping students’ interests in mind, the EC scaled down a higher hike earlier proposed by the Resource Mobilisation Committee and approved only a nominal increase on the Vice-Chancellor’s recommendation.

The council also approved the recruitment of seven Assistant Professors and sanctioned the purchase of a new bus for students.

In addition, it gave approval to fill vacant non-teaching posts, subject to taking up the matter with the state government.