CM visits cloudburst-hit Dharampur, promises relief for house rebuilding

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited Syathi village in Laungani panchayat of Dharampur subdivision in Mandi district, which was severely affected by recent cloudburst and heavy rainfall.

He met disaster-hit families, expressed solidarity with them and listened to their grievances. He also assessed relief and rehabilitation efforts underway in the area.

A total of 61 residents had been affected by the cloudburst that caused extensive damage to houses, cowsheds and livestock in Dharampur.

The district administration has so far provided Rs 1.70 lakh in financial aid, along with ration, tarpaulin and other essential relief items.

The Chief Minister assured the affected people of all possible government support and directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for them.

Sukhu said that a special relief package would be provided to help the affected people rebuild their destroyed homes and compensation would be enhanced for the loss of livestock and damaged cowsheds.

Sukhu, while interacting with the affected people, said that the entire Syathi village was swept away in the cloudburst, leaving villagers without even land to pitch tents.

He added that government land would be allotted for resettlement and if the available land falls under forest cover, the matter would be taken up with the Union Government.

The Chief Minister also inspected the damage caused to the Mandi-Kotli road and stressed the urgent need to restore connectivity and essential services.

Sukhu, while speaking informally to mediapersons, he highlighted the severity of the rain disaster in Mandi district, saying that eight to 10 cloudbursts had never occurred in one night.

He emphasised the need for a joint study by the Central and state governments to understand the causes of such extreme weather events, especially landslides occurring even in geologically stable areas.

Later, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the rain-battered Seraj region, where extensive loss of life and property had been reported.

He said that areas like Thunag, Janjehli and Bagsyad had suffered severe damage due to continuous rain. Relief operations were underway and roads and essential services were being restored.

Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for visiting the disaster-hit areas and showing solidarity with the affected people.

Sukhu also inspected damage caused near the Paadchhu Bridge in Dharampur. Heavy rainfall had led to water accumulation, creating a temporary lake that damaged a nearby temple and a cremation ground.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting all affected families and directed officials to expedite the relief and rehabilitation measures in the disaster-hit areas.