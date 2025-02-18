Palampur hosts 2-day tulip festival and national symposium on ornamental bulbs

A two-day Tulip Festival & National Symposium on Ornamental Bulbous Flowers begins at CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) in Palampur on Tuesday.

The festival, organised in collaboration with the Indian Society of Ornamental Horticulture (ISOH), aims to promote the cultivation, research, and commercialisation of ornamental bulbous flowers, attracting stakeholders from across India.

A Kisan Mela would also be organised to engage farmers and showcase innovative agricultural practices. Researchers, horticulturists, policymakers, farmers, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders from all over will participate in the symposium to discuss advancements in bulbous flower cultivation.

The event will explore how these flowers can enhance rural livelihoods, promote agro-tourism, and contribute to the ornamental horticulture market.

The symposium will feature 109 abstract presentations and expert talks from 26 eminent speakers representing various states across India. Fifteen industries, including Red Mirchi Associates (Haryana), Blumen Florals (Ladakh), Serchen Flowers (Ladakh), RTS flowers (Punjab), Shivalik florist (Uttarakhand), Vatika Floriculture Society (HP), The Tian Flower Surti Cluster (HP), KF Bioplants, Rise N Shine, Precision Agrotech, Florance Flora, Research Aid, NHB, and Subziro Farms, will participate alongside 50 farmers from Bilaspur (HP), Mandi (HP), Shimla (HP), Chail (HP), Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Kaladungi (UK), and Leh-Kargil (Ladakh), fostering a rich exchange of knowledge and experiences.

Four technical sessions over two days will cover key topics, including genetic improvement, production enhancements, plant protection, postharvest management, phytosanitary protocols, and value addition of bulbous crops. Each session will feature expert lectures, presentations, and interactive discussions.

A dedicated session will facilitate interaction among professors, scientists, farmers, and industry representatives, encouraging innovative and sustainable practices.

Awards and fellowships will also be presented during the symposium. CSIR-IHBT, established in 1983 under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), focuses on the sustainable utilisation of Himalayan bio-resources.

The institute leads in conservation, genetic enhancement, crop production, protection, postharvest management, and value addition of commercially important crops. Its Agro-technology Division specialises in floriculture and horticulture research, enhancing productivity and profitability through precision agro-technologies.

The ISOH, founded in 1990, is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing ornamental horticulture in India through seminars, publications, and sustainable practices. It offers training, consultancy, and honors excellence in the field. The symposium promises a vibrant blend of science, culture, and nature, inspiring stakeholders to explore the economic and ecological potential of ornamental horticulture.

Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav, Director of CSIR-IHBT, will be the Chief Guest, while Dr. Y C Gupta, Former Dean of the College of Horticulture, Dr. YSP UHF, Thunag, Mandi, HP, will be the guest of honour.