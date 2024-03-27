Himachal By Election: BJP released list for by-elections in Himachal, gave chance to Congress MLAs on six seats

Himachal By Election Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the list of candidates for the by-elections going to be held in Himachal Pradesh. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala, Lahaul and Spiti (SC), Ravi Thakur from Sujanpur, Rajinder Rana from Barsar, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal from Gagret and Davinder Kumar (Bhutto) from Kutlahar.

HIGHLIGHTS

: – BJP has released the list regarding by-elections in Himachal Pradesh.

: – In this, the party has given a chance to the rebel MLAs.

: – By-elections are to be held on nine seats of Himachal on coming June 1.

ANI, Shimla. Himachal By Election 2024: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Himachal Pradesh. Bhartiya Janata Party has fielded the same rebel MLAs of Congress, who have recently joined hands with BJP, on six assembly seats of the state.

BJP has fielded Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala, Ravi Thakur from Lahaul and Spiti (SC), Rajindra Rana from Sujanpur, Indradutt Lakhanpal from Barsar, Chaitanya Sharma from Gagret and Davinder Kumar (Bhutto) from Kutlahar. These leaders have already been MLAs on these seats. Now he will contest the elections on behalf of BJP.

On March 23, former Congress working president Rajendra Rana, Congress national secretary Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Indradutt Lakhanpal, Devendra Bhutto and Chaitanya Sharma joined the BJP. Apart from these, three independent leaders Ashish Sharma, KL Thakur and Hoshiar Singh had also joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

Voted in support of Harsh Mahajan

On the day of Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal, six Congress MLAs voted in support of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. Only these MLAs were included in them. After which it seemed as if there was an earthquake in the politics of Himachal. The situation became such that the Sukhu government was in danger.

However, somehow the Congress government could maintain its power in Himachal. On March 23, three independent MLAs including these MLAs joined hands with the BJP. The Congress MLAs were accused of violating the whip on behalf of the party. After which the Speaker of the Assembly declared him ineligible and canceled his membership.

Elections will be held on nine seats, not six.

Along with the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal, by-elections will also be held in these 6 assembly constituencies on June 1. On 22nd, three independent MLAs also resigned, after which the number of seats has now increased to nine. In such a situation, BJP can announce candidates on these three seats also. Which candidates will other parties bet on? The public is also waiting for this.