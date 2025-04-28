Collapsed during 2023 floods, bridge in Mandi district yet to be restored

The prolonged closure of the Koon Ka Tar bridge over the Beas in Mandi district has left thousands of residents in distress, severely impacting daily life, education and access to essential services.

The double-lane bridge, which collapsed during the devastating floods of July 2023, has yet to be restored, cutting off crucial connectivity for over 21 months for the residents of Mandi, Darang and Jogindernagar Assembly constituencies.

Amid mounting frustration, residents have renewed their appeal to the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the construction of the bridge.

A delegation led by the Himachal Kisan Sabha’s state vice-president and Zila Parishad member, Kushal Bhardwaj, visited the site along with former ward member Roop Lal Thakur and other local representatives to assess the ongoing work.

Bhardwaj expressed strong dissatisfaction with both the state and Central governments, criticising their lack of responsiveness.

“Despite repeated appeals, there has been no serious effort to understand or address the suffering of the people,” he said, adding that the original bridge had been a lifeline for residents across the Kotli, Jogindernagar, Mandi Sadar, Drang and Dharampur constituencies.

The Centre’s rejection of the bridge reconstruction proposal under the Setu Bandhan scheme has sparked outrage.

Bhardwaj accused BJP MLAs and MP Kangana Ranaut of turning a blind eye to the crisis. “Now, even pedestrian movement is restricted. Children are unable to reach schools and villagers are practically isolated,” he lamented.

Although the state government eventually sanctioned Rs 2 crore for a Bailey suspension bridge following persistent demands, the sluggish construction progress continues to worry locals. Bhardwaj also called for immediate repairs to the historical wooden pedestrian bridge as a temporary solution.

“The wooden bridge restoration should be completed within ten days,” he urged, warning of rising river levels as summer progresses.

Prashant Mohan, a resident of Kotli, said the area residents have been desperately waiting for the restoration of this road bridge.

PWD XEN DK Verma said the construction of the bridge had started from the Mandi side, while it was yet to begin from the from the other side. “Tender is being floated soon for the purpose. It is expected that within three months, this bridge would be ready for public use,” Verma added.