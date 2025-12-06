Himachal Pradesh to include women in fire services, CM Sukhu announces reforms

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that women will be inducted into Fire Services, with necessary amendments to recruitment rules to be made soon.

He presided over the 63rd Raising Day function of Himachal Pradesh Home Guards and Civil Defence at Sarogheen, prioritising women empowerment under the Vyavastha Parivartan initiative.

Sukhu praised the Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire Services, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for their contributions to the state’s safety and development. Recruitment for Home Guards will start soon.

The departments successfully carried out 708 search and rescue operations, saving 448 lives, protected property worth Rs 2,000 crore, and restored 1,035 water sources and bodies.

The government is strengthening these departments with four new fire stations, 27 new fire tenders, and 150 sanctioned posts.

A total of Rs 55 crore has been allocated for Fire Services modernisation, and advanced equipment worth Rs 6 crore has been provided to SDRF, including drones for aerial surveys and search operations.

Sukhu highlighted maternity leave benefits for woman Home Guards and launched the ‘Miracle of Mind’ app to combat drug abuse.

Personnel were honoured for outstanding performance, and a ‘Safe Himachal’ demonstration showcased fire-fighting and rescue drills.

Additional Director General Satwant Atwal Trivedi presented the department’s activities, including 11,000 mock drills and 3,000 awareness camps training two lakh citizens.