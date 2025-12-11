Congress marks 3 years in power in Himachal, CM Sukhu says party will return with 52 seats in 2027

The Himachal Pradesh Congress government on Thursday marked the completion of its three-year term with a massive show of strength at Paddal ground in Mandi district, where Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, senior leaders and thousands of supporters gathered for what was projected as both a celebration and a political warning to the BJP ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Addressing the crowd, Chief Minister Sukhu said the overwhelming public turnout reflected the trust the people continued to place in the Congress government.

He recalled becoming Chief Minister with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, emphasising his “common family background” and the party’s legacy of sacrifice.

Sukhu invoked Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, reminding critics of Congress ideology that the party had lost two prime ministers “for the sake of the nation.”

He recounted visiting orphaned children on his first day as Chief Minister instead of going to the Secretariat, an act he said symbolised his government’s people-first approach.

Sukhu highlighted that 6,000 orphans had been declared “Children of the State,” receiving government support, including Rs 3 lakh for house construction, Rs 1 lakh for tuition and Rs 4,000 in monthly pocket money.

Taking direct aim at the previous BJP government, Sukhu alleged it had left Himachal burdened with a debt of Rs 75,000 crore. He said the present government was forced to take loans merely to repay older ones.

He accused the BJP of granting Sixth Pay Commission benefits at the last moment before the 2022 election notifications for political gains. The restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), he said, was done in the very first cabinet meeting out of commitment to government employees, not politics.

Sukhu alleged the Central government withheld Rs 1,600 crore in retaliation for resuming OPS in the state. The Chief Minister revisited the devastation caused by the 2023 monsoon disaster, where 75,000 tourists were stranded in Kullu, Manali, Lahaul, and Spiti. He said the state government swiftly restored roads, water supply, and food systems.

While a central team assessed damages at Rs 9,300 crore, the state received only Rs 500 crore. The government, he said, announced its own Rs 4,500 crore relief package and changed rules to support affected families.

A total of 23,000 houses were damaged, and the state offered Rs. 7 lakh to each affected family for reconstruction. Sukhu further accused the BJP of corruption, citing instances where public land of 4,500 bighas was allotted for only Rs 1.32 crore, customised industrial packages were granted with waived registration fees, and power was offered to certain industrialists at Rs 3 per unit.

He claimed the BJP government renewed wine contracts in four years for Rs. 450 crore, while the Congress government recovered the same amount in just one year through auction.

He highlighted the recovery of Rs 350 crore in the Wildflower Hall case and Rs 250 crore from JSW, saying the funds had been deposited in the state treasury.

The Chief Minister predicted that in 2027, the Congress would return to power with an even bigger mandate, saying the party would win 52 seats. Congress in-charge for Himachal Rajni Patil lauded the state government’s performance, describing the day as an important milestone and claiming that six guarantees had been fulfilled. She praised the government’s aggressive drive against drugs and its economic and social welfare focus.

She said the Congress would definitely return to power in the 2027 assembly election in Himachal. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri delivered a strongly worded speech, calling the event a “warning bell” for those who believed they could win elections “by sitting at home.”

He said Himachal was built by Congress governments and received statehood under the Gandhi family, alleging the BJP had opposed it. He accused BJP leaders of visiting Delhi to hamper central aid to Himachal, saying Rs 1,200 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Rs. 1,500 crore announced by Prime Minister Modi were still pending.

He reiterated that OPS was restored for employees’ welfare and questioned why the Central Government was opposing it. Agnihotri also warned government officials allegedly working to please BJP leaders, stating they would be dealt with strictly.

He urged the Chief Minister to take strong action where needed and demanded preference for senior party leaders in government roles.

HPCC president Vinay Kumar said the past three years had been tough due to the disaster, but the government worked tirelessly to help affected families.

He targeted Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, saying she did not visit disaster-hit areas during the crisis. He said the party’s focus would remain on development and strengthening Congress in Mandi.

A coffee-table book documenting three years of development work was also released on the occasion. On this occasion, Gallantry awardees and sports persons were also honored on the stage.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and former HPCC president Pratibha Singh remained absent from this event.

The event, marked by fiery speeches and political messaging, signaled the beginning of an assertive campaign phase for the Congress as it seeks to consolidate its position ahead of the next electoral battle.