Parliamentarians from six nations reaffirm support for Tibetan cause

Parliamentary delegations from six countries have jointly reaffirmed their solidarity with the Tibetan peoples’ right to preserve their religion, culture and identity.

The delegation included Jitka Seitlová, MP, Czech Republic; Barbara Pocock, MP, Australia; Vlado Mirosevic, MP, Chile; Samantha Cazebonne, MP, France; Greg Fleming, MP, New Zealand; and Virendra Lal, MP, Fiji.

Talking to media here today, Czech MP Seitlová said their purpose of their visit to McLeodganj, the home of Dalai Lama, was to demonstrate continued international support for the Tibetan people’s right to preserve their religion, culture and identity.

Recalling the Czech Republic’s own history of repression, she said her country empathises deeply with the Tibetan struggle and opposes reports of torture in Tibet.

She added that visit on the occasion of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birth anniversary year was a privilege, calling him a global moral guide.

The Australian MP Barbara Pocock lauded the cultural performances by Tibetan children during official ceremonies and reiterated Australia’s consistent position on human rights. She said Australia supports the rights of Tibetans—both inside Tibet and in exile—to live without interference or intimidation.

The Chilean MP Vlado Mirosevic recalled his audience with the Dalai Lama, during which the Tibetan spiritual leader emphasised the Middle Way Approach and the need for dialogue with China.

Mirosevic said Chile maintains positive diplomatic and trade relations with China, adding that he does not seek to disrupt them but supports peaceful dialogue as essential for both Tibetans and Chinese.

The French MP Samantha Cazebonne said her participation in the delegation was a clear expression of support for the Tibetan cause and reaffirmed France’s commitment to Tibetans’ peaceful aspirations.

The New Zealand MP Greg Fleming stressed that Tibetans have the right to pass their heritage to younger generations and live freely in their homeland. He asserted that China must not interfere in the selection of the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation.

The Fijian MP Virendra Lal underlined the significance of language as a core component of identity and said the world today urgently needs truth and equality.

Earlier, the delegations participated in a function organised to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel peace prize on the Dalai Lama on Wednesday. They also met the Dalai Lama and discussed various issues of the Tibetan community.