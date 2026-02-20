Congress to raise RDG, apple growers’ issues in Parliament

A political showdown is likely in the upcoming Parliament session in March as the Congress prepares to raise the issue of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and concerns of apple growers in the backdrop of the proposed India-US trade framework, party sources said on Friday.

The decision follows a strategy meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders from six states – Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was among those present.

Sukhu said the central leadership was briefed comprehensively on the implications of the Centre’s decision to discontinue the RDG, stressing that the move would adversely affect the state’s financial stability, development projects and welfare schemes. He added that Kharge and Gandhi assured full support to the state in defending what he termed its legitimate financial rights.

Senior leaders KC Venugopal, Rajni Patil, Vinay Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and former Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma also participated in the discussions.

The RDG issue has emerged as a major political flashpoint in Himachal. The state government has argued that withdrawal of the grant will place severe pressure on its finances. The Assembly has already passed a resolution urging the Centre to reconsider its decision.

Sukhu has framed the issue as one concerning federal principles rather than party politics, asserting that it affects nearly 75 lakh residents of the state. He also questioned the opposition’s stance on the matter, asking why it has not supported the demand for restoration of the grant.

Under Article 275 of the Constitution, grants-in-aid are provided to states from the Consolidated Fund of India, with allocations recommended by the Finance Commission.

Sources indicated that the Congress intends to link the RDG issue with apprehensions among apple growers in hill states over possible trade concessions that could impact domestic producers. The party plans to raise both matters forcefully in Parliament.

At the organisational level, the Congress is stepping up outreach through Kisan sammelans, with events already held in Bhopal and more scheduled in Yavatmal on March 7 and Ganganagar, besides a proposed mobilisation in the state.