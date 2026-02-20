Punjab rounds on Himachal over hike in entry tax, vows to take up the issue with Centre

The increased entry tax of Himachal Pradesh for vehicles registered outside the state has evoked strong political reaction from the ruling and opposition parties in Punjab.

Besides the political opposition from Punjab, the increased toll has also been opposed by Himachal leaders residing in border areas.

The Punjab Government would take up the issue of increased entry tax toll of Himachal from Rs 70 to 170 with the Union Ministry of Transport. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the entry tax of Himachal on vehicles registered outside the state was illegal.

The tax was being imposed on national highways and toll roads of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which was unconstitutional. We will take up the matter with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The Punjab Government would also fight legal battle against the toll up to the Supreme Court, he said.

Bains added that the people living in the border areas of Punjab were being taxed illegally by the Himachal Government, and the Punjab Government would oppose the toll politically as well legally.

The AAP MLA from Ropar, Dinesh Chadha, took to social media to oppose the tax. He said that the Himachal Government was heavily dependent on Punjab tourists.

By increasing the entry tax to Rs 170, it was trying to kill the goose that lays golden eggs for it. The people residing in the border areas have kinship, work and business relations with Himachal. The entry tax was illegal for them.

The state vice-president of Punjab BJP, Subhash Sharma, said that the entry tax of Himachal on national highways and NHAI roads was illegal and unconstitutional. The roads have been brought up by the Union Government and are the property of nation.

Every citizen of the country has right to ply freely on them. The Congress government in Himachal has messed up the finances of state and has now imposed petty taxes on people.

This clearly illustrates that the Congress party has lost its ability to govern states. The Congress would lose its last government in northern India in the next Assembly election, he said.

Meanwhile, the traders and social organisations in the border areas of Himachal have extended support to Punjab organisations opposing the increased entry tax.

They have written to the Himachal Pradesh Governor to abolish the entry tax. The former state president of BJP in Himachal and MLA from Una, Satpal Satti, has demanded the abolition of tax.

Various organisations in Ropar district have planned agitation in case the entry tax was not withdrawn by the Himachal Government.