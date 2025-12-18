Crash barriers damaged near Kullu-Manali highway, illegal river access suspected

An incident of serious concern has come to light near 14 Mile on the Kullu–Manali national highway, where unidentified miscreants have allegedly damaged National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) crash barriers and created a temporary access road leading towards the Beas.

The incident, reported late on Tuesday night, has triggered panic among local residents and raised fresh questions over unchecked activities of the illegal mining mafia in the region.

According to locals, several sections of the crash barriers installed along the highway were uprooted and broken, allegedly to facilitate easy movement of vehicles towards the riverbed.

The distance between the damaged spot and the Beas river is merely 20 to 30 metres, strengthening suspicions that the act was aimed at enabling illegal mining operations.

Residents have alleged that despite repeated instances of illegal mining in the area in the past, the latest incident reflects a blatant attack on the highway safety infrastructure.

The damaged crash barriers were meant to prevent high-speed vehicles from skidding off the road, especially at vulnerable stretches close to the river.

Their destruction has significantly increased the risk of accidents, posing a grave threat to commuters. Villagers fear that if immediate action is not taken, the situation could result in major loss of the life and property.

The incident has sparked widespread resentment, with locals demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.

They have also urged the administration to immediately restore the damaged barriers and intensify police patrolling in the area to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Significantly, the incident comes in the backdrop of repeated directions from the Himachal Pradesh High Court regarding illegal mining and unauthorised roads leading towards rivers.

The High Court has taken a stern view of illegal access roads carved out towards riverbeds for mining purposes and directed the authorities to identify and permanently close such stretches.

The court has also stressed on fixing accountability of officials concerned for failure to curb illegal mining and for allowing damage to public infrastructure and the environment.

Despite these judicial directives, the latest incident highlights gaps in enforcement on the ground.

Locals argue that unless the High Court orders are implemented in letter and spirit, such unlawful activities will continue unabated. The police have stated that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify the culprits.

The incident has once again underscored the urgent need for coordinated action by the district administration, the police, the NHAI and the mining authorities to safeguard public safety, protect river ecosystems and uphold the rule of law along the strategically important Kullu–Manali highway.