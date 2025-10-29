Government formulating policy to promote tourism during monsoon: Dharmani

The state government is formulating a special plan to promote tourism during the monsoon season.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is poised to develop a comprehensive Monsoon Tourism Policy aimed at turning the season into a vibrant tourism phase, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while addressing mediapersons after taking stock of the arrangements for the ‘Bilaspur Aqua Fest–2025’ on Tuesday.

Dharmani said that Bilaspur town would host the three-day ‘Bilaspur Aqua Fest–2025’ from November 21.

He added that the district administration, in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department and the Sports Authority of India, would organise the water sports festival.

The event would take place across the Gobind Sagar Lake stretch from the Luhnu Ghat ground to the Mandi-Bharari bridge.

He said that the three-day water sports carnival would present a unique blend of adventure, excitement and entertainment.

It would feature a range of thrilling competitions, including kayaking and canoeing, country boating, swimming, still water rafting and feel-free kayaking.

He added that over 200 participants from various states, schools, colleges, universities and sports associations were expected to take part in the event.

He said that alongside the sporting activities, the festival would also feature a Red Cross Fair, a local livelihood fair and cultural programmes showcasing local art and traditions. He added that self-help groups and local entrepreneurs would exhibit and sell their products, while visitors would enjoy diverse cultural performances.

Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated a digital library developed at a cost of Rs 46 lakh.

He said that the aim of the digital library was to provide students, particularly in rural areas, with free access to online study materials, e-books, competitive exam resources and educational videos.

He said that the e-library would enhance digital literacy among children, promote self-learning, and encourage them to pursue research and innovation.

The initiative would also help reduce education costs by eliminating the need to purchase expensive textbooks or reference materials.

“This digital library will bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern education, ensuring equitable access to learning resources and promoting the democratic dissemination of information,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, former MLA Tilak Raj Sharma, APMC Chairman Satpal Verdhan and officials were present on the occasion.