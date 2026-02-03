Drainage policy to strengthen state’s road infra: Vikramaditya

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh yesterday here informed that Public Works Department (PWD) has formulated a new comprehensive Draft Road Drainage Policy to address the recurring damage to the state’s road infrastructure caused by intense monsoon rain.

He said the policy was prepared after detailed technical assessment by the department and has been approved for placement before the forthcoming Cabinet meeting for final endorsement.

“This drainage policy is not just about drains. It is about protecting roads which are the lifeline of the state. We are putting an end to the old cycle of ‘damage and repair’ every monsoon.

Our government is committed to building climate-resilient roads with scientific planning, strong enforcement and dedicated funding so that people get safe, all-weather connectivity in every region of the state,” said the minister.

He said, “Recent monsoon seasons have posed unprecedented challenges to road connectivity across Himachal Pradesh. In 2023 and 2025, the state suffered estimated losses of nearly Rs 2,400 crore and Rs 3,000 crore respectively due to extensive road damage.

Technical evaluations conducted by the department revealed that inadequate drainage systems, combined with slope instability, were the primary factors behind repeated road failures.”