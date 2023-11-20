10 stoppages closed on the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla track, Railways gave this argument

Shimla: According to Railways, as of 3:45 am, express train 52457 running from Kalka to Shimla is no longer stopping at Kanoh, Kaithlighat, Shoghi and Taradevi stoppages. This train reaches Shimla at 8:55 am.

At the same time, when this train leaves from Shimla for Kalka at 10:55 am, it does not stop at six stops on the return journey namely Kaithlighat, Kumarhatti, Sanwara, Koti, Gumman and Taksal. This train is used mostly by local people for Hills Queen Shimla.

According to Railways, this train returning from Shimla reaches Kalka at 4:35 pm. This train has been given connectivity with Ekta Express.

Ekta Express departs for Bhiwani, Haryana at 4:55 pm. According to Railways, tourists are getting convenience from this. Apart from this, due to elimination of stoppages the timing of the train has also reduced by about 15 minutes.

People upset due to end of stoppage

Local people are upset due to non-stoppage of trains at Kanoh, Kaithlighat, Shoghi, Taradevi stoppages on Kalka-Shimla heritage track. After Kaithlighat, the morning express train from Kalka is now stopping at Jutogh railway station.

Kanoh stoppage falling in between has now been abolished. Most of the people here are dependent on railway service. There is no road connectivity at a distance of six kilometers of Kanoh station.

Among other stations, a large number of people travel to Shimla by rail in the morning hours for treatment, administrative work and mostly for milk supply. Due to the end of the stoppage, the general public is facing huge problems in transportation.

There are 18 railway stations between Kalka and Shimla.

There are a total of 18 stations on the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Track. These include Kalka, Gumman, Koti, Sanwara, Dharampur, Kumarhatti, Barog, Solan, Salogra, Kandaghat, Kanoh, Kaithlighat, Shoghi, Taradevi, Jatogh, Summerhill and Shimla.

Toy trains used to be stopped at all these stations, but the stoppages of many trains have been abolished by the Railway Department.

Stoppages have been eliminated on Kalka Shimla Heritage Track to reduce the timing of toy trains and to increase further connectivity of trains.

The number of passengers at these stations is less. If there is demand from people then trains will be stopped at these stations.