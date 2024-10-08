Former BJP leader passes away, wife recovering after suspected suicide attempt

Former BJP leader Rakesh Chaudhary dies by suicide at Tanda Medical College, authorities confirmed. Chaudhary was admitted yesterday night with suspected poisoning and passed away in ICU at 4 pm today.

Chaudhary’s wife was also admitted to the hospital after allegedly attempting suicide. Her condition is stable, and she is out of danger. However, she is not yet able to provide a statement.

SP Kangra Shallini Agnihotri stated that the investigation will proceed after recording Chaudhary’s wife’s statement.

Rakesh Chaudhary, an OBC leader from Dharamsala, rose to prominence in 2019. He contested the Dharamsala assembly byelection as an Independent candidate, securing 16,000 votes and finishing second. In the 2022 assembly poll, Chaudhary ran as a BJP candidate but lost to Congress candidate Sudhir Sharma by 3,000 votes.

In the recent Dharamsala bypoll, Chaudhary contested as an Independent after Sudhir Sharma joined BJP.

Sources suggest Chaudhary suffered from depression.