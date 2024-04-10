Himachal News: Movement of vehicles will start from Shinkula Pass after five months, administration has prepared the timetable.

After about five months, on April 10, the vehicles will be released from Lahaul side to Zanskar Valley. On April 11, vehicles will be sent from Zanskar to Lahaul and Kullu-Manali.

After the restoration of Shinkula Pass, movement of vehicles will be done four by four from April 10. The administration has prepared a timetable for this. After about five months, on April 10, the vehicles will be released from Lahaul side to Zanskar Valley. On April 11, vehicles will be sent from Zanskar to Lahaul and Kullu-Manali. For this, police have also been deployed at the police post in Darcha. The post is removed in winter.

It was officially closed by the district administration on 17 November 2023. Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said that the work of opening the Kunjam Pass connecting Lahaul with Spiti Valley Kaza sub-division is being expedited. In this, teams of 94 RCC and 108 RCC of Border Roads Organization are engaged in opening the route with heavy machines from both sides in adverse conditions. The Deputy Commissioner said that a target has been set to restore the road in the last week of April.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Shinkula Pass has also been restored for four by four vehicles. From Wednesday, light four by four vehicles will be sent from Darcha Police Check Post in Lahaul from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. Police department personnel have been deployed at Darcha police check post for systematic traffic management. He congratulated the officers of 126 RCC of Border Roads Organization and their team for restoring the pass.