Himachal Police launch crackdown on risky road stunts for social media fame

The Himachal Pradesh Police has decided to take strict action against individuals performing dangerous stunts on highways and four-lane roads for social media content. The move comes in response to a growing trend of youth risking their lives, and those of others, for viral videos, particularly in accident-prone areas across the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari has directed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against such reckless acts. Offenders caught performing stunts or creating social media reels on highways will face criminal cases and possible arrest. The DGP also ordered intensified patrolling and CCTV surveillance along major roads to ensure stricter enforcement.

Recognising the role of preventive measures, the DGP has appealed to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and district administrations to identify and label “no photography zones” at dangerous spots. Warning signboards will be installed to alert the public about the risks associated with such behaviour.

The police are also focusing on awareness and education, planning campaigns to sensitise youth about the dangers of road stunts. Messages on responsible driving and road safety will be disseminated through the police’s official social media channels and special drives will be conducted in schools and colleges across Himachal Pradesh.

DGP Tewari emphasised that “life is more valuable than a few likes on social media”, urging citizens to act responsibly. The police have also appealed to parents and communities to help discourage such high-risk behaviour among young people.

This crackdown follows the recent death of a 22-year-old youth in Mandi district, who lost his life while performing a motorcycle stunt for social media. The tragic incident sparked outrage and renewed debate over road safety and youth recklessness. In recent months, several similar videos have surfaced from across the state, including Shimla, where a group of bikers was recently booked for rash driving.

The Himachal Pradesh Police’s latest measures signal a strong stand to curb this dangerous social media trend before it costs more lives.

Likes can wait, life can’t

Zero-tolerance policy for road stunts and reels on highways

Offenders to face criminal cases and arrests

Stricter patrolling, CCTV monitoring on highways

NHAI urged to mark accident-prone areas as ‘no

photography zones’

Awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and online platforms

Police appeal to youth: Don’t risk your life for social media fame