Governor expresses admiration for state’s cultural heritage

In the aftermath of the grand Rath Yatra at Kullu Dasehra festival, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed deep admiration for the state’s cultural heritage.

Speaking to the media after witnessing the vibrant procession, Governor Shukla remarked, “Our traditions are so deeply embedded that their presence is unmistakable here yesterday.”

He drew a compelling contrast, noting, “Even India’s Gen Z is pulling the ropes of Lord Raghunath’s chariot.

That’s the difference — our culture is so strong, so deeply rooted in our hearts and minds that no external influence can shake it.”

The Governor described his participation as a blessing from Lord Raghunath. He underscored the festival’s national significance, calling it a symbol of Himachal’s identity as Devbhumi— the Land of Gods.

“People from across the country come to witness this spectacle,” he said, highlighting the inclusive spirit of the event where “royal family representatives stand shoulder to shoulder with the public, united as devotees, before the deities.”

Turning to recent natural disasters that have impacted the state, the Governor offered a prayer: “I beseech Lord Raghunath that such calamities never revisit Himachal. People must also avoid constructing homes in riverbeds.

We’ve all witnessed the devastation,” he cautioned. “The administration tells me over 300 deities have arrived. I will pray to them to preserve Himachal Pradesh as the Land of Gods,” the Governor said.

Governor Shukla, accompanied by Lady Governor Janaki Shukla, performed pooja at the Raghunath Ji camp temple and visited other deity camps at Dhalpur ground.

He later inaugurated exhibitions organised by various government departments, boards, corporations, and NGOs and appreciated the displays.

In the evening, the Governor inaugurated the week-long Folk Dance Festival at Kala Kendra by performing pooja and lighting the ceremonial lamp.

A series of cultural programs followed, showcasing the region’s rich artistic heritage.

Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee Chairman and local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur welcomed the Governor and other dignitaries.