Himachal’s first space lab started in Bilaspur

Shimla: State Government Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the state’s first space lab in the Government Senior Secondary School under the Ghumarwin sub-division of district Bilaspur.

He told that this lab, built for Rs 10 lakh, is the first space lab developed in the entire Himachal. He said that this lab has been built to encourage space science thinking among the students of rural areas.

Through this lab, more and more information about space science will be made available to school students. School students from Bilaspur and other districts of the state will also be able to come here and get detailed information about various aspects of space science like satellite launcher system, making drones and important projects of ISRO.

The Technical Education Minister also inspected the space stalls set up by the school students. In which he enjoyed the sun gazing event through sun telescope. On this occasion he was shown a black spot on the Sun through a telescope.

Apart from this, stalls were set up by school students with detailed information on drone making technology, models made through 3D printing, robotic technology, nano satellites, all the programs of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, PSLV.

He said that this lab has been established under the guidance of Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq and Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nidhi Patel. He said that Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nidhi Patel has made a special contribution in setting up this lab.

He has given a lot of his time to establish this lab so that the children of Bilaspur district can get information about space science and their interest in science and technology can increase.

The Technical Education Minister said that soon a science fair will be organized in Ghumarwin in which various programs will be organized to increase interest in space science and science and technology among the children of other schools of district Bilaspur.

He said that apart from these programmes, scientists from ISRO will be made to visit. Through which children of rural areas will be able to answer questions related to their curiosities about space science.

He said that in the first phase, 10 students of Ghumarwin Boys School will also be given exposure visits to ISRO Center and Harikota to familiarize them with space science and various programs of Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan and PSLV till the process of construction and launching.