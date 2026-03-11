Have adequate stock of petrol, diesel & LPG: Himachal Chief Secretary

Chairing a review meeting to assess the supply of petroleum products and LPG in the state in view of the ongoing Middle East conflict, the Chief Secretary said the overall stock position in Himachal remained stable.

However, he noted that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders had been slightly affected due to the prevailing international situation.

Gupta said around 15,000 commercial LPG cylinders were presently available in the state and were being supplied to hotels, restaurants and other institutions as required.

Despite the minor disruption, he said government and private hospitals as well as educational institutions were being given priority supply of commercial LPG cylinders to ensure that essential services continued without interruption.

Reviewing the district-wise fuel supply position, Gupta directed officials to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG for the public.

He also urged people, particularly domestic LPG consumers, not to panic or make unnecessary bookings based on misleading information circulating on social media.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that there was adequate stock of domestic LPG in the state and consumers should remain patient.

He further directed all Deputy Commissioners to closely monitor the situation and conduct daily reviews of fuel supply and distribution in their respective districts to prevent any disruption.

Additional Chief Secretary RD Nazim and Director of Food and Civil Supplies Ram Kumar Gautam were also present at the meeting.