Himachal Pradesh University adopts new norms for re-engagement of retirees

With an aim to regulate the hiring process of retirees, the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has adopted the state government’s guidelines regarding the terms and conditions for re-engagement of retired employees, including those covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) before retirement.

An official notification has been issued by the Vice-Chancellor, he stated that the university has decided to adopt the office memorandum issued by the Special Secretary (Finance), regarding the terms and conditions of re employed persons covered under the NPS.

As per the guidelines, retired employees re-engaged by the university will be paid fixed emoluments not exceeding 40 per cent of the basic pay last drawn, which will be treated as the upper limit. However, Dearness Allowance (DA) will not be admissible on this amount.

Also, the tenure of their engagement will be for a period determined by the university and will come into effect from the date of issuance of the appointment order. However, the university could terminate before the completion of their tenure of their services in case their services are no longer required.

The re-employed retirees will also be entitled to TA/DA at the rate admissible at the time of their retirement, along with one day of leave for every completed month of service. They will also continue to avail medical facilities and reimbursement of medical expenses as applicable to retirees.

The guidelines also permit such employees to retain government residential accommodation, if allotted at the time of their re-engagement, during the period of engagement.

The guidelines were issued by the Department of Finance of the state government in November 2023. However, the government had also advised departments and institutions to examine the need for re-engagement carefully in view of directions issued by the Himachal Pradesh High Court in a public interest litigation related to re-employment of retired officials.